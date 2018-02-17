REMAINS OF MURDERED OFW ARRIVED FROM KUWAIT by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 17/02/2018 A truck carries the cadaver of Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Joanna Demafelis after it arrived from Kuwait through Gulf Air (GF) 154 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay on Friday (Feb. 16, 2018). An autopsy revealed the OFW was repeatedly beaten and tortured. Kuwaiti authorities assured the Philippine government they are doing their best to locate and arrest her Lebanese employer and his Syrian wife for murder. AVITO DALAN/PNA-northboundasia.com