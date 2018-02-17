NPA rebel nabbed, explosives seized in Maddela, Quirino

CAMP MARCELO A. ADDURU, Tuguegarao City — An alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) is now under custody of the authorities here after he was arrested in Maddela, Quirino province on Thursday.

Police Regional Office-2 (PRO-2) regional director, Chief Superintendent Jose Mario M. Espino, identified the arrested suspect as Kevin Bulayo Nilo alias Glen, a resident of Barangay Jose Ancheta in Maddela.

According to Espino, a joint team from the Philippine National Police and Philippine Army conducted a law enforcement support operation to serve a search warrant on Nilo in his house, which led to the arrest of the suspected NPA member.

Recovered from Nilo, was a .45 caliber pistol, two magazines, assorted explosive devices, laptop and a cellphone.

Espino said Nilo is a high profile member of the NPA who was trained in Mindanao and one of the rebels who raided the Maddela Police Station last year.

“This arrest is a result of the cooperation of the whole community and the different law enforcement agencies. It also proves that the terrorists cannot run away from the long arm of the law,” the police official added.

Nilo is now facing charges of violation of Republic Act 10591, the law against Illegal Possession of Firearms and RA 9516 or the Illegal Possession of Explosives Act. PNA-northboundasia.com







