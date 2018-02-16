Townsfolk want end to grass burning along Ilocos Norte river

LAOAG CITY—The unabated burning of cogon grass along the Padsan river in this city has reached the attention of local authorities here after residents from neighboring San Nicolas town sought their help.

In a resolution addressed to Governor Ma. Imelda Marcos through the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP), members of the Sangguniang Bayan of San Nicolas led by Vice Mayor Marlon Valdez, have requested the higher officials to take appropriate action on this.

It has been observed that during the month-long celebration of Laoag’s Pamulinawen Festival February of each year, there are carnival occupants and vendors under the Gilbert bridge.

It is also during this time that massive cogon grass burning is reported along the Padsan river, just a few meters from the said bridge.

Residents complained that smoke coming from burning cogon grass pollute the air and reach their homes, causing health problems among them.

This has prompted Provincial Board Member Mariano Marcos II, chairperson of the committee on environment, to propose earlier this week that a joint hearing be conducted by the committee on laws and the city government officials of Laoag to resolve the burning of cogon grass at the Padsan river.

The SP has yet to announce the date of the hearing.

According to Provincial Councilor’s League president Domingo Ambrocio who is also an incumbent Sangguniang Bayan member of San Nicolas town, the burning of cogon grass at Padsan river has been a long-time problem, hence, the need to come up with a measure to put an end to it. PNA-northboundasia.com







