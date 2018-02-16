Taiwan donates P2.8-M to family of Pinay killed in quake

MANILA — The family of Melody Albano Castro, the Filipina caregiver who perished in the earthquake that struck Hualien, Taiwan recently, will get about PHP2.8 million in financial assistance from Taiwan.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines, the total amount of 1.79 million new Taiwan dollars or about PHP2.8 million came from Taiwan’s consolation, compensation, insurance claims, and voluntary donations.

Apart from the PHP2.8 million, TECO said the Taiwanese community in the Philippines has also raised some PHP250,000 to be handed over to the bereaved family.

Taiwan Representative in the Philippines, Dr. Gary Song-Huann Lin, together with representatives of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, witnessed the arrival of Castro’s remains at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Filipina’s remains is scheduled to arrive in Tuguegarao City Thursday.

Lin, who paid his respects to Castro, extended his “sincere condolences and deep sympathy” to her family on behalf of Taiwan.

Aside from providing “all the assistance” the bereaved family would need, Lin noted that Taiwan is also exploring the possibility of extending medical assistance to Castro’s husband who was injured in a previous motorcycle accident.

Approximately 150,000 Filipino overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are employed in Taiwan, said TECO.

Amid President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s recent appeals to countries who host Filipinos as employees to treat them “humanely”, Taiwan asserts Filipinos are fairly treated and equally protected by law as Taiwanese nationals.

“Taiwan government and people treat OFWs as brothers and sisters, and value them not only because they have been able to alleviate Taiwan’s labor shortage, but also their tremendous contributions towards the development of Taiwan’s economy,” TECO said.

Taiwan would continue to cooperate with the Philippine government to protect and look after the OFWs in Taiwan, TECO said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora/PNA-northboundasia.com







