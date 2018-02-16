Remains of OFW found in Kuwait freezer to arrive in Iloilo Saturday

ILOILO CITY — The body of Joanna Demafelis, whose body was found inside a freezer in Kuwait last week, will arrive in Iloilo on Saturday.

Shelly Mae Solis, Overseas Workers Welfare Officer I of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration 6 (Western Visayas), said that based on the information from their central office, the body of the slain Filipina would arrive at 11:15 a.m. Friday in Manila.

The remains will then be brought to Iloilo the next day, which is expected to arrive at the Iloilo International Airport at 5:30 a.m.

Solis said that they are now conducting all the necessary preparations for the arrival of Demafelis’ body.

Airport assistance to the victim’s family members will be provided until they reach their house in Sara town.

Demafelis’ wake in her hometown will last for two weeks, Solis said.

Earlier, it has been reported that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will visit the wake of the victim.

OWWA-6 Regional Director Wilfreda Misterio said that they could not confirm the information yet.

“I cannot confirm that but you know, knowing the President, he always visits, sympathizes and gives his condolences to the family,” she said. Cindy Ferrer/PNA-northboundasia.com







