PH’s first transgender solon now an AFP reservist

MANILA — Bataan 1st District Rep. Geraldine Roman, the country’s first ever transgender solon, formally took her oath as a lieutenant colonel in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reserve units Wednesday.

Department of National Defense (DND) spokesperson Arsenio Andolong, in a statement, said the oath taking ceremonies took place at the Hall of Flags, DND Building, Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Heading her donning ceremonies was DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Also present in the activities were AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero and other ranking defense and security officials. Roman announced her application to the AFP Reserve Force in February 2017.

She also commended and thanked the AFP for allowing individuals from the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) Community to join the military.

“War and disaster do not recognize gender, it affects everybody, and everyone must defend and serve our communities, and our country, that is why I am joining the AFP Reserve Force,” the Bataan solon added.

The first transgender military officer is also an advocate for the revival of the mandatory Reserved Officers Training Course (ROTC) for Grades 11 and 12.

She expressed her support for the program during the ROTC Corps Commanders’ Summit and Senior Reservist Commanders’ Conference held on Feb. 22, 2017 in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“We in Congress are working to make the ROTC experience a significant, beneficial and meaningful learning experience for those who will join and we will ensure that the value of Patriotism will be inculcated among the youth through this course,” she said.

Two other House Representatives, Congressman Edwin Marino Ongchuan of Northern Samar and Congresswoman Divina Grace Yu of Zamboanga Del Sur’s 1st District also took their oath as lieutenant colonels in the Army’s Reserve Force. PNA-northboundasia.com







