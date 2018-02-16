Notorious drug peddler killed in Meycauayan drug ops

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — A notorious drug pusher was killed in a buy-bust operation early Friday morning in Meycauayan City.

Senior Superintendent Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan police director, identified the suspect as Marvin Divina alias King.

Caramat said a police drug sting was hatched against Divina in Barangay Pandayan in Meycauayan City around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

Supt. Lorenzo Kim Cobre, Meycauayan police chief, reported to Caramat that when the poseur-buyer introduced himself as a policeman, the suspect pulled out a .38 caliber revolver and fired at arresting officers to escape, resulting in a brief gunfight and neutralization of Divina.

Recovered from the suspect were the .38 caliber revolver and suspected “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride weighing approximately 15 grams, Cobre said. PNA-northboundasia.com







