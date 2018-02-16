Ilocos Norte LGUs asked to strictly implement anti-rabies law

LAOAG CITY — The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) is asking local government units (LGUs) in the entire province of Ilocos Norte to strictly implement Republic Act 9482 or the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007.

Vice Mayor Michael Fariñas confirmed this on Wednesday after the city government here received a memorandum from the PVO.

It has been observed that some stray dogs are regularly seen roaming around Laoag City, including in areas where tourists go.

In the memorandum, Dr. Loida Valenzuela, chief of the PVO, urged LGUs to help in the eradication of rabies cases in the province by impounding stray dogs and having them vaccinated.

The PVO also reminded LGUs to formulate a rabies prevention and control program for adoption through an ordinance and to include activities such as dog mass vaccination, establishment and maintenance of pounding areas for stray and unvaccinated dogs and to encourage responsible pet ownership.

Over the past three years, the provincial government through the Provincial Rabies Control Council, in partnership with the PVO and international organization Global Alliance for Rabies Control, has been working for the declaration of Ilocos Norte as a rabies-free province.

Rabies is a viral disease that causes acute inflammation of the brain in humans and warm-blooded animals, with dogs being the most commonly infected.

Early signs include fever and tingling at the bite site, usually followed by violent excitability, a fear of water, paralysis in some parts of the body, or loss of consciousness. Once symptoms appear, the disease is nearly fatal. They usually show one to three months after the bite. PNA-northboundasia.com







