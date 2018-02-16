Bello lauds Manalo’s appointment as special envoy on OFW concerns

MANILA — Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) executive minister Eduardo Manalo as the government’s Special Envoy for Overseas Filipino Concerns.

“Considering his stature, religious leader, worldwide known advocate of human rights, he is a welcome, very much welcome to the bureaucracy,” Bello said in an interview.

Bello noted that Manalo would be great help in the effort of the Duterte administration’s to protect the welfare of overseas Filipinos workers (OFWs).

“Malaking bagay, madami silang congregation. (It’s great. They have many congregations.) He would be a great help to our effort to provide protection to our OFWs,” he said.

The DOLE chief added that the reputation of the newly-appointed government official of taking care of his flock would be a big thing if he will also extend it to Filipinos working abroad.

“He is very much welcome, if he wants us to work with him I will just be too glad to work and coordinate with him,” Bello said.

On Wednesday, Malacanang announced the appointment of the INC leader to the said post.

Manalo’s appointment as special envoy was effective from January 30, 2018 to January 29, 2019.

The INC has over 2 million members worldwide. PNA-northboundasia.com







