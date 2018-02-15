More Pinoys pick career over love: SWS

MANILA — Majority of Filipinos picked career over love life as their priority, said a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Based on its Dec. 8-16, 2017 poll, three out of five Filipinos or 59 percent chose career while the remaining 41 percent chose love life when asked what they would pick between the two.

The research firm also found 57 percent described their love life as very happy, 29 percent said it could be happier, while 14 percent said they do not have a love life. The trend was similar to 2016, in which 55 percent said their love life was very happy, 31 percent said it could be happier, and 14 percent had no love life.

The survey also showed that 84 percent of the respondents believe that it is possible to succeed in love life and career at the same time, 8 percent believe it is impossible, and 8 percent were undecided. This led to a net possibility score of 76, which is classified as very strong.

The survey also said 66 percent experienced having a successful love life and career at the same time.

Majority or 60 percent of women chose career over love life, as did 57 percent of men. It was also high among singles, regardless of gender.

For men, 82 percent of those widowed, separated and divorced and 77 percent of those never married would choose career over love life. This is higher compared to 53 percent among those with live-in partners and 50 percent among married respondents who would choose the same.

For women, meanwhile, 83 percent of those never married and 80 percent of those widowed, separated or divorced would choose career over love life, compared to 65 percent among those with live-in partners and 49 percent among married respondents.

The survey had 1,200 respondents, 300 each from Metro Manila, the other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. It has an error margin of ±3 percent for national percentages and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. PNA-northboundasia.com







