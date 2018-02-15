Outdoor food treat amid pine trees opens on Valentine’s Day

BAGUIO CITY — This Valentine’s Day, couples and even families in this city do not have to settle for the usual restaurants to celebrate love.

The Baguio Country Club (BCC) is dishing out an outdoor Food Camp for the V-day, offering a variety of Japanese, American, Mediterranean, Mexican, Chinese, Filipino cuisines topped with sumptuous desserts.

Prices at the BCC Food Camp range from PHP120 to PHP200 at most.

The outdoor food treat is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Feb. 14 until June 30.

BCC resident manager, Malou Galiste, said entrance was free and the ambiance was uniquely Baguio, with the park lined with pined trees and even equipped with an entertainment area for kids.

“We placed a mini camping area because we want to showcase what we had in the past, where we go camping as boy and girl scouts. There are tents where children can lie down and play with other children like small campers,” Galiste said.

An outdoor fireplace is also added for the customers to warm up amid the cold temperature.

Nightly entertainments will also be available.

Galiste said that BCC comes up with family-oriented activities and venues like the famed Christmas Village as alternative places to go to when in Baguio.

Andrew Pinero, the community and guest relations manager, said the food camp was the club’s contribution to the city’s tourism, providing new and alternative activities for tourists and locals alike.

He also mentioned the log cabin, which couples will surely love. It is an area at the food camp, where couples can have a romantic outdoor meal, free from air pollution, with a good ambiance, and perfect food.

Baguio Country Club is the only five-star resort in Baguio City. It recently became a Hall of Famer for bagging the ASEAN Green Hotel Award three times in a row for its sustainable and friendly environmental practices. The BCC won the ASEAN Green Hotel Award 2014-2016, Outstanding ASEAN Green Hotel Standard 2016-2018, and ASEAN Green Hotel Standard 2018-2020.

The resort was also recently awarded the ASEAN MICE Venue Standards 2018-2020 for its world-class convention, conference, and exhibition facilities and amenities.

Pinero said as the club advocates environmental protection and preservation, the food camp is decorated with recyclable materials, the same as the concept of the Christmas Village. PNA-northboundasia.com







