47% illegitimacy rate alarming, Baguio mayor says

BAGUIO CITY — About one in every two babies born in Baguio nowadays is out of wedlock, the local civil registry office has reported.

Baguio Mayor Mauricio Domogan received the report ahead of Valentine’s Day — incidentally, the Catholics’ Ash Wednesday — that 47 percent or about 4,668 out of the 9,867 live births in the City of Pines in 2017 were illegitimate, or the parents were not married.

Domogan thus, ordered the city’s multi-sectoral character council to look into convincing couples to legally bind themselves through marriage.

“I hope that the character council will look at this scenario and increase the number of marriages” to address the number of illegitimate children being born, the mayor said.

He urged all officials and employees of the city government, including the private sector, to deliver the message to the constituents that if they are living together as husband and wife, that they should secure the relationship through marital rights.

Domogan said the City Social Welfare and Development Office organizes mass weddings, which he, himself, officiates, and the city even provides a simple reception for the newlyweds.

The city government conducted a mass wedding last Monday, Feb. 12, but with only 12 couples joining.

“We have mass weddings. Let us increase the number of couples availing of it by disseminating the information that they can marry without so much expense through the mass weddings conducted by the city,” the mayor said.

The local registry office reported that almost a 10th or 9.97 percent of all the babies born in Baguio in 2017 had teen moms.

This prompted Domogan to order the character council to try polish up the city residents’ moral values and Godliness and promote upright behavior.

The city records showed that out of the number of babies born alive last year, 10 had mothers who were 15 years old and below, while 956 had mothers age 15 to 19 years old. PNA-northboundasia.com







