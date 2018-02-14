‘Taray ni Ayat’ to gather 1,500 young Ilokanos in Laoag

LAOAG CITY – Some 1,500 Ilokano youths are expected to join the funnest fun run here Saturday.

Organized by the Ilocos Norte Youth Development Office (INYDO) and the Sirib Ilokano Kabataan Association, the “Taray ni Ayat” (Run for love) aims to raise funds to finance youth development programs in the province.

Weenter Ventura, executive director of INYDO, said Tuesday the activity is organized annually to promote community involvement, especially the youth.

Ventura said the “Taray ni Ayat” is not only for couples but also for friends, siblings, classmates, village mates or families who are supportive of youth events.

Saturday’s fun run will start at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena here leading to Ablan Ave., then to Rizal St., going all the way to Barangay 1 Siazon Park and then back to the Centennial Arena.

Registration fee is PHP480 for couples and PHP250 for singles.

“The fun run is open to everyone, regardless if you are single or in a relationship. You can avail of the promo with your friends – or even your enemies,” Ventura said.

Ilocos Norte’s provincial government, through the INYDO, regularly conducts events for the youth. Apart from the fun run, it also holds leadership training courses and symposiums to encourage youth involvement. PNA-northboundasia.com







