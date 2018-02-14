Roque congratulates Davao City for banning Trillanes

MANILA — Congratulations to Davao City.

This was the statement of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. in reaction to the Davao City Council’s move to declare Senator Antonio Trillanes as “persona non grata” for portraying the city as the “most dangerous” in the Philippines and his tagging of the Dabawenyos as brainwashed by the Dutertes.

Roque, in a press briefing in Tabuk, Kalinga, said he did not know how to react because he only spoke for Duterte but congratulated the city for its move.

“I do not know how you want me to react because this has nothing to do with the President and I speak for the President. Other than that, congratulations to Davao City,” Roque said.

Davao City Vice Mayor Bernard Al-ag, in an interview, said Trillanes, one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s staunchest critics, is no longer welcome in Davao City.

“Hindi siya kailangan dito (He is not needed here),” Al-ag said. “It was totally unacceptable. I am speaking on behalf of the Dabawenyos.”

“This is an insult to the 1.6 million Dabawenyos who are working hard everything to make our city safe,” he added.

In a video shared on social media, Trillanes was seen and heard telling the audience that Davao City was number one in murder and rape in the Philippines allegedly based on a December 2015 data of the Philippine National Police.

He also said Davao City had the worst traffic, several urban poor communities, and garbage. PNA-northboundasia.com







