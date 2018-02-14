Police arrest ‘big’ drug pusher; seize P50K suspected ‘shabu’

DUMAGUETE CITY – Anti-narcotics operatives arrested one of the supposed “big” drug personalities in Negros Oriental during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Barangay Daro in Dumaguete City on Tuesday.

An initial police report identified the suspect as Vina Vanessa Dizon Baldado, 22 years old, single, the subject of a search warrant that led to the Tuesday morning raid at her house.

A joint team of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the local office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), conducted the raid around 11:45 a.m. at the suspect’s residence in Barangay Daro by virtue of a search warrant issued by Negros Oriental Executive Judge Gerardo Paguio, Jr.

Confiscated during the search were four plastic sachets containing more or less five grams of suspected “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride, two digital weighing scales, three improvised tooters, three improvised clips, scissors, tin foils and an iPhone.

The suspected shabu was estimated to be worth PHP50,000.00.

According to Sr. Insp. Armel Von Alegria, who led the raiding team, the suspect is one of alleged the “bigger” drug pushers in Dumaguete City and is the elder sister of Ivan Baldado, who was arrested months back.

The police believe that the sister took over her brother’s alleged illegal drugs trade following his arrest.

Also recovered during the search was a blue book containing “collectibles” amounting to thousands of pesos with one collectible alone at PHP1.6 million.

The search was witnessed by barangay officials and the local media.

Charges are now being readied against the suspect who is now detained for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act as amended. Juancho Gallarde/PNA-northboundasia.com







