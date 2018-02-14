Lyceum, San Beda set up PCCL Final clash

MANILA — A rematch of last year’s NCAA Finals just ensued in the PCCL Final as Lyceum and San Beda scored contrasting wins in the national semifinals at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Monday night.

The Pirates shut down the San Sebastian Golden Stags in an all-NCAA affair in the first Final Four match-up, while the Red Lions survived a tight contest against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a battle of league champions in the other Final Four showdown.

Behind a defensive shut down in the second quarter where San Sebastian was limited to only 10 and a 26-point blast in the third, Lyceum clinched the first berth in the championship game with an 82-69 win.

Jaycee Marcelino (24 points and 10 rebounds) and Mike Nzeusseu (13 points and 15 rebounds) each had a double-double for the Pirates.

On the other hand, San Beda got its scoring groove in the fourth quarter, especially in the dying moments, to subdue Ateneo, 57-52.

Javee Mocon led the Red Lions, who played minus Robert Bolick due to a leg injury he got on Sunday against the De La Salle Green Archers, with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

Donald Tankoua, who made the go-ahead layup with 54 seconds left in the game, added a double-double of 15 markers and 13 boards with one assist, one block, and one steal.

San Beda, the reigning PCCL champ, will try to defend its title against the same team it beat for the NCAA title last year, Lyceum, on Thursday night at the said venue. PNA-northboundasia.com







