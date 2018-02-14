Blatche joins Gilas practice

MANILA — Naturalized center Andray Blatche came to the first installment of Gilas Pilipinas’ daily practices in an earlier training session at the Greenhills West Basketball Court in San Juan City on Monday.

Blatche arrived on Friday and even watched the PBA games on Sunday night.

“It feels good,” the former NBA veteran, who currently plays for Xinjiang in the Chinese Basketball Association, said after the training.

Thirteen players, including Blatche and one cadet, attended the national team practice.

Gabe Norwood, RR Pogoy, Carl Cruz, Jio Jalalon, Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva, Kevin Alas, Junemar Fajardo, Kiefer Ravena, and Matt Wright took part in the drills among the members of the Gilas pool for the second FIBA World Cup Qualifier Window.

Japeth Aguilar also attended the practice, but he opted to stay at the sidelines.

Abu Tratter was the lone member of the Gilas Cadets pool who came to practice. PNA-northboundasia.com







