‘Bato’ awarded with highest Indonesian police medal

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa was conferred the “Bintang Bhayangkara Utama” or the Indonesian National Police (INP)’s Medal of Honor Wednesday.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesperson, said the Dela Rosa received the prestigious award in a grand conferment ceremony at the Auditorium of Police Academy (STIK-PTIK) in Jakarta.

In an official communiquè last Jan. 29, INP head General H. Muhammad Tito Karnavian, thru Philippine Ambassador Maria Lumen B. Isleta, informed the PNP chief of the conferment of award.

The “Bintang Bhayangkara Utama” is the highest medal for the INP presented by the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

The INP Medal of Honour award is “presented in appreciation for your important role in cooperation and contribution to the security of Indonesia and Philippines in the past and for the future,” Karnavian said.

The PNP and INP, both pioneer members of the ASEAN Association of Police Chiefs (ASEANAPOL) share bilateral understanding and commitments on specific areas of cooperation in joint maritime border patrol, anti-terrorism, anti-piracy, anti-smuggling, transnational crime, illegal drugs and trafficking in persons.

In the same ceremony, the INP also bestowed the Bintang Bhayangkara Utama award to the Minister for Home Affairs of Singapore, the Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, the Commissioner of Royal Brunei Police Force, the Inspector General of Royal Malaysia Police, the Commissioner of Singapore Police, and the Director of Internal Security Department of Singapore. With reports from Raymart Lolo, OJT/PNA-northboundasia.com







