HANDOG PANGKABUHAYAN by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 13/02/2018 Philippine Army Commanding General Rolando Joselito Bautista (2nd from left) and Tarlac Heritage Foundation Inc. co-founder Dra. Isabel Suntay (2nd from right) turns over an imported cow to one of the recipients, Narciso Gragasin (right) at Barangay Abogado, Paniqui, Tarlac . The foundation also gave carabaos, goats and ducks to other farmers, while some had availed of cash incentives. A total of 110 family beneficiaries had benefited from the program where recipients were screened by the 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battallion. AVITO DALAN/PNA-northboundasia.com