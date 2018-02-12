S-211 ejection seats up for maintenance

MANILA — The Philippine Air Force (PAF), through its Bids and Awards Committee, is allocating the sum of PHP5 million for the acquisition of services and spare parts needed for the maintenance of the ejection seats of one of its SIAI-Marchetti S-211 jet trainers.

The S-211 is one of the PAF’s two jet-powered aircraft after the Korea Aerospace Industries FA-50PH “Fighting Eagle”.

It is primarily used for air-to-ground and surveillance missions with the PAF known to be operating between three to five units.

Pre-bid conference is slated on Thursday, 3 p.m. at the PAF Procurement Center Conference Room, Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.

Submission and opening of bids is on Feb. 27, 9 a.m. at the same venue, PAF BAC chair Brig. Gen. Erickson Gloria said in the bid bulletin submitted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System.








