P44-M shabu seized in Bohol in 2017

TAGBILARAN CITY — The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) confiscated 3,716.82 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” worth PHP43.858 million and arrested 336 persons from its 272 operations in 2017.

Records of the BPPO also showed that for the duration of “Oplan Double Barrel” from July 1, 2016 to January 30 last year and “Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded” from March 1 last year to January 24 this year, there had been 28 personalities killed in police operations.

During these periods, 50,182 households had been visited which produced 39,093 surrenderers in “Oplan Tokhang”.

The BPPO had conducted 350 operations from July 1-October 25, 2016 under “Oplan Double Barrel”; 69 operations under “Oplan Double Barrel Alpha” on October 26, 2016-January 30, 2017; and 255 operations under “Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded” on March 1, 2017-January 24, 2018.

“Under Oplan Double Barrel”, 483 were arrested, 100 under “Oplan Double Barrel Alpha”, and 313 under” Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded”.

For the whole duration, a total of 896 persons had been arrested.

On the “Seal of Good House Keeping (House Tagging)” campaign, 52,058 households have been posted with drug-free stickers from a total of 300,085 households in the entire province.

There are 513 of the 1,109 barangays that have no tags yet in the province.

Provincial Director Sr. Supt. Angeles Geñorga Jr. said that in the conduct of comprehensive drug-clearing operations, analysis and validation, a family or household found to have satisfactorily passed the drug-clearing operations would be tagged with a “DRUG ABUSE-FREE HOME” sticker to be certified by the household head and chief of police of the city or municipality.

No barangay has been identified by the BPPO as seriously affected by the drug menace.

However, no barangay has also been declared drug-free by the provincial police.

The drug-clearing of barangays had barely moved with 98.5 percent or 1,092 of the 1,109 barangays still struggling to comply with needed requirements. Angeline Valencia/PNA-northboundasia.com







