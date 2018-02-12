Oil firms reduce pump prices Tuesday

MANILA — Oil companies on Monday said they would implement a pump price rollback of PHP0.85 to PHP1.30 effective 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The price reduction reflects movements in the international petroleum market.

Shell would implement the following price rollback: gasoline PHP1/liter; kerosene PHP0.85/liter; and diesel PHP1.30/liter.

Eastern Petroleum would slash the price of diesel by PHP1.30/liter; unleaded and premium gasoline by PHP1/liter.

Phoenix Petroleum announced a price reduction of PHP1/liter for gasoline and PHP1.30/liter for diesel.

Flying V slashed prices of gasoline by PHP1/liter; biodiesel by PHP1.30/liter; and kerosene by PHP0.85/liter.

PTT Philippines would implement a price rollback of PHP1/liter for gasoline and PHP1.30 for diesel.

Meanwhile, Seaoil said the following price rollback would be effective by 12:01 a.m. Tuesday: gasoline PHP1/liter; diesel PHP1.30/liter; and kerosene PHP0.85/liter. Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA-northboundasia.com







