Nolcom, PDEA units destroy marijuana plantation in Kalinga

MANILA — Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) units in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) discovered and destroyed a 100-square meter marijuana plantation in Kalinga Sunday morning.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom spokesperson, said the operation took place 11:30 a.m. at the mountainous and isolated area of Mount Chumanchil in Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, Kalinga.

He added that the 50th Infantry Battalion, a field unit of the 5th Infantry Division, assisted the PDEA and police units in seizing and destroying the marijuana plantation.

Nato said the marijuana plants were already six feet tall and ready for harvesting when unrooted and destroyed by authorities.

“Nolcom will continue to provide support to Law Enforcement Operations with other agencies, in curtailing criminality and illegal drugs, to further contribute to national peace and development efforts of the Philippine Government,” he added. PNA-northboundasia.com







