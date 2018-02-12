Baguio’s traffic woes a blessing in disguise: feng shui expert

BAGUIO CITY – A local feng shui expert said Baguio should be thankful for the traffic problem it is facing, as it means continuing good prospects in the aspect of tourism in the year of the Earth Dog.

Adriel Trinidad, the first Baguio-based master feng shui expert, said in an interview on Monday the City of Pines is a convergence of people and that the conduct of crowd-drawing events would help sustain the influx of tourists to the city, contributing to the continuous growth of the local tourism industry. Thus, she said, the city’s officials and residents should be happy about the presence of year-round visitors in the city.

Baguio City has been experiencing traffic congestion of late, especially on weekends and after the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Pozorubio exit opened in the last quarter of 2017, making Baguio reachable by only three hours and 30 minutes from the national capital, Manila.

Trinidad explained the presence of more people in the city means that good energy will remain in the city, translating to good fortunes for the country’s undisputed Summer Capital for as long as there are people flocking to the city.

Ma. Teresa Trinidad, Adriel’s mother and also a feng shui expert, pointed out it would be good for the city if visitors continuously come over, as the energy will remain inside instead of the city people moving out. The older Trinidad said people going means the energy will also move out of the city. So will progress.

“The people of Baguio should learn to be grateful for the presence of tourists because these are the ones that keep the local economy alive. Various problems attributed to the influx of visitors, like traffic jams, indicate progress. That is why people should not always give a negative impression on the influx of tourists because they continue to bring good luck to the city,” Trinidad pointed out.

On the other hand, Trinidad said the Year of the Earth Dog will be a busy year for law enforcers because they will have their hands full in terms of attending to the priority concerns of the city’s peace and order.

Because of the dog’s characteristic steadiness and firmness, she explained, people will be firm decision-makers but will be eventually prone to confrontations, as the parties involved will stick to their decisions on important issues.

However, the older Trinidad assured that the expected occurrence of conflicts will depend on the parties, thus, the need for everyone to be resilient for peace and order to prevail in the city.

Tourism is one of the city’s major economic drivers, considering that foreign and domestic visitors flock to the city, advancing tourism-related businesses.

Likewise, she added, peace and order is an important aspect of sustaining the city’s tourism growth, as the presence of good business climate is guaranteed by the prevailing good peace and order situation. PNA-northboundasia.com







