Anti-drug ops net 10, P75K drugs in Zamboanga









ZAMBOANGA CITY — Ten people, including three high-value target (HVT) drug personalities, were arrested and PHP75,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in two separate buy-bust operations in this city, officials said Saturday.

Two of the 10 were arrested by policemen at around 2:20 p.m. Friday in Barangay Cabaluay, this city.

The six others were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at around 6:15 p.m. Friday in a drug den on Cariño Compound, Barangay Camino Nuevo, this city.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified those arrested in Cabaluay as Jeffrey Lledo, 45; and, Helbert Apolinario, 19.

Seized from them were PHP15,000 worth of suspected shabu packed in two plastic sachets, marked money and illegal drugs paraphernalia.

Lyndon Aspacio, PDEA regional director, identified those arrested in Camino Nuevo as the following: William Carpio; Maria Helen Carpio; Leonardo Marondo; Loreigne Jalaidi; Vic Jones Engkig; Alain Romero; Cyrus Baguinat; and, Jonathan Serrano.

Aspacio said that the two Capios and Marondo were listed as HVT drug personalities based in this city.

Confiscated from them were 12 grams of suspected shabu packed in seven heat-sealed plastic sachets worth PHP60,000; P300 marked money consisting of three P100 bills; PHP398 cash in different denominations.

Appropriate charges are set to be filed against the arrested drug personalities. Teofilo Garcia, Jr/PNA-northboundasia.com