4 arrested for drugs in Alaminos City

ALAMINOS CITY—Although Alaminos City was already declared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as drug-free, four persons, including a woman, were arrested in two separate buy-bust operations on Sunday by the city police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the police’s Provincial Investigation Branch (PIB) in Barangays Lucap and Pocal-pocal.

Arrested at 1:45 p.m. Sunday were the suspects identified as Ramjohn Manuel Ramirez, 27, of Barangay Tanaytay; Cristina de Vera, 26, of Barangay Amandiego, and Almin Motalib, 18, of Barangay Poblacion, all in Alaminos City.

Confiscated from Ramirez were several sachets containing suspected “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride, three empty satchets with shabu residue, four aluminum foil strips, one disposable lighter with attached aluminum foil, three small notebooks, a disposable lighter, one cellphone, an improvised tooter, one small bamboo stick being used as clip, one PHP500 bill used as marked money, PHP100 bill, 13 pieces of PHP20 bill and one scooter.

One sachet of shabu, a pouch and body bag were seized from De Vera; and another sachet from Motalib.

Lucap, from where the three suspects were arrested, is the jump off point to the Hundred Islands, Pangasinan’s top tourist spot.

Earlier, at 9 a.m. Sunday, arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pocal-Pocal was Roberto Dizon, 34, a tricycle driver from whom lawmen seized two plastic sachets of shabu, three pieces of marked PHP100 bills, one cellphone , wallet containing three pieces of PHP50 bill and a black-painted tricycle.

Although Alaminos already earned the status of a drug-free city, the police led by Supt. Benjamin Ariola, chief of police, have not relaxed their guard to thwart any more attempt to make the city drug-affected anew. PNA-northboundasia.com







