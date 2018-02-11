Rebel killed in Abra clash

MANILA — A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed in an encounter with government troops in Abra early Sunday.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Isagani G. Nato, Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) public information officer, said the clash took place at Sitio Mabungtot, Ud-Udiao, Sal-Lapadan, Abra at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The clash erupted between troops and around 10 NPA rebels while the former were conducting focused military operations (FMO) in the area.

The 28-minute fight resulted in the killing of one NPA brigand and the recovery of four high-powered firearms and equipment consisting of three M16 rifles, one carbine rifle and a two-way radio.

No loss or injury was incurred by the government forces.

Additional troops were already deployed to hunt down the NPA brigands. PNA-northboundasia.com







