Village watchman killed in Bulacan drug shootout

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — An active barangay tanod or village watchman tagged as involved in illegal drugs was killed in a shootout with policemen in Maunlad Phase 2, Barangay San Agustin, Bulacan province Thursday night.

City police chief, Supt. Heryl Bruno, in a police report submitted to higher authorities, identified the suspect as Jerico Pagadian alias “Emong”, a barangay tanod of San Gabriel and listed in the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council watch list.

Bruno said they conducted a buy-bust operation against the suspect in Barangay San Agustin at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

After accepting the marked money, the suspect, sensing that it was a police operation, drew his .38-caliber revolver and shot the poseur buyer.

The police returned fire, hitting the suspect in different parts of his body.

Recovered from the suspect were small packs of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride), PHP500 in marked money and the revolver. Manny Balbin/PNA-northboundasia.com







