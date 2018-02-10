PRC opens service center in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — Thirty-four-year-old Sheryl Corpuz’s professional license as a teacher is expiring next month. Thanks to the newly-opened Professional Regulation Commission office in San Nicolas town, she will no longer need to travel for hours as the new and only PRC office in Ilocos Norte is just a short distance away from her doorstep.

Located at the Level 2, Expansion Mall of Robinson’s Place, the new PRC service center has started serving clients from Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center offers the following services: application for various licensure examinations; initial registration of new passers; renewal of professional ID card; and requests for certifications and authentications.

“We are glad for the opening of PRC-Ilocos Norte. It’s a lot more convenient for us to renew our professional license,” said Jonathan Marquez of Burgos, Ilocos Norte, who was among the first clients of the new service center that opened this week.

Due to consistent demand for PRC services, the Ilocos Norte government pushed for the establishment of a PRC service center in the province.

San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte is the latest addition to the PRC service centers in Robinson’s Malls located in Manila, Ortigas, Isabela, Cavite, Laguna, Bacolod, Cebu, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Butuan, and General Santos as it continues its drive to bring its services closer to the Filipino people. PNA-northboundasia.com







