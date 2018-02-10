Ex-mayor nabbed for loose guns, ammo

LAOAG CITY— Police arrested on Thursday a former mayor of Paoay town after a raid on her farm house yielded several loose firearms and ammunition.

Armed with a search warrant, personnel of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office and the Paoay town police led by Inspector Grandeur Tangonan found various unlicensed firearms in some cottages in the compound of former Mayor Dolores Clemente in San Roque village of said town.

Dolores, the 68-year-old widow of Bonifacio Clemente, also a long time mayor of Paoay, said the recovered firearms were registered under the name of her late husband but were due for transfer under her name.

Tangonan said Dolores will be charged with violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The Clementes of Paoay ruled Paoay town for decades until incumbent mayor Jessie Galano won against Bonifacio in 2016. PNA-northboundasia.com







