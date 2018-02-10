3 Maute bandits killed in clash with gov’t troops

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur — Three members of the Daesh-inspired Maute group were killed in a clash with government forces in the province of Lanao del Norte, the military reported Friday.

Maj. Ronald Suscano, Army’s 1st Infantry Division information officer, disclosed the clash happened at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Lumba-Punod, Pantar municipality.

Suscano said one of the three slain Maute group members was identified as Omar Daiser. The two others remained unidentified.

Suscano said the clash ensued when Daiser and his two companions opened fire while the combined military and police forces were on law enforcement operation.

Brig. Gen. William Alunday, Joint Task Group Lanao del Norte commander, said Daiser joined the Maute group and served as the contact person of the terror group in Pantar.

Alunday said Daiser, who escaped from Marawi City Jail, has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of robbery with homicide issued by the Marawi City Regional Trial Court.

He said Daiser is also involved in illegal drug activities in Marawi City.

Suscano said the troops recovered at the clash site the following: four M-16 Armalite rifles; one M-203 grenade launcher; one FAL (Fusil Automatique Leger) rifle; one Beretta 9-mm pistol; and, assorted ammunition at the clash site.

Maj. Gen. Roseller Murillo, Army’s 1st Infantry Division commander, said they will continue the intensified security operations to neutralized the remnants of the Maute group. PNA-northboundasia.com







