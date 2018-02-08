‘Tanggal Bulok’ implemented in Region 1 soon: LTFRB

DAGUPAN CITY — The “Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok” campaign which was first put into effect in Metro Manila would soon be implemented in Region 1, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said.

LTFRB Regional Director Anabel Marzan-Nullar said they were now just waiting for the transmission of a copy of the administrative order from their main office before implementing this project in Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

Nullar, together with Veronica Peralta, Attorney IV of LTFRB, appeared during a committee hearing conducted by the committee on transportation of the Dagupan City council Wednesday afternoon.

She, however, said even if the administrative order was not yet received by her office, the Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) of the local government could already proceed with the crackdown against old, worn out and smoke-emitting public utility vehicles.

Millard said that there were many old and worn out vehicles as well as smoke belchers still plying many routes in Pangasinan and other parts of Ilocos Region.

She explained this was part of the PUV (Public Utility Vehicle) Modernization Program which would surely be implemented in Region 1 notwithstanding opposition from some drivers.

Nullar said during the committee hearing that she could not understand why those smoke-emitting vehicles were still registered and allowed to ferry passengers when they had become a nuisance.

She, however, expressed belief that jeepney drivers reluctant to accept the jeepney modernization program only failed to understand its merits and benefits.

Nullar revealed the crackdown on colorum vehicles would also continue as this was part of modernizing the country’s transport system.

All over the region, LTFRB already apprehended and impounded some 50 colorum vehicles that included buses, vans and jeepneys since last year.

Owners of colorum buses were fined PHP1 million; vans used as utility express vehicles, PHP200,000; and jeepneys, PHP50,000. PNA-northboundasia.com