Sorsogon town execs convicted for non-remittance of GSIS premiums

SORSOGON -– The Sandiganbayan has convicted four officials of a municipality in Sorsogon province for their failure to remit premium contributions to the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

Bulusan, Sorsogon Mayor Michael Guysayko has entered a guilty plea to the charges of 10 counts of violation of Section 52 (c) of Republic Act No. 8291, or the “GSIS Act”.

The anti-graft court convicted Guysayko, together with municipal treasurer Jasmin Garcia, accountant Ramon Belleza, and budget officer Marieta Negrite for their non-remittance of GSIS premium contributions totaling nearly PHP2.34 million from July 2010 to July 2011.

During the Jan. 12, 2018 trial, Guysayko and his co-accused, duly assisted by their counsel, manifested that they fully understood the nature of the charges and the consequences of their plea.

The anti-graft court sentenced the four to each pay a PHP5,000 fine for each count of violation, with “subsidiary imprisonment in case of insolvency”. PNA-northboundasia.com







