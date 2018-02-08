S. Korean swindler falls in QC

MANILA — Immigration agents arrested a South Korean national wanted by authorities in his country for large-scale fraud worth USD100 million.

In a report by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) submitted to Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes, 52-year-old Chun Taejoon was arrested during an operation by the BI Fugitive Search Unit at Kalayaan Ave., Quezon City on Tuesday afternoon.

Chun is the subject of an arrest warrant for prosecution in Seoul for a case of fraud involving a construction investment scam that preyed on some 10,000 victims.

The BI arrested the South Korean national for being an undocumented alien and for posing risks to public safety and security, being a fugitive from justices based on official communication from the Consul and Police Attache Hong Dukki of the Embassy of Korea dated July 12, 2013.

The bureau also revealed that Chun was an undocumented alien since his passport had already expired in June 2009.

He was brought to the BI warden facility for detention, pending deportation proceedings. PNA-northboundasia.com







