One dead, 17 injured in Cordillera road mishaps

CAMP DANGWA, La Trinidad — Local police authorities are advising motorists to take extra precaution in driving, following the report of a series of road accidents in various areas in the Cordilleras in a span of three days.

Based on a consolidated journal provided by the Police Regional Police Cordillera (PROCOR) on Tuesday, separate road accidents were reported in the provinces of Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, and Kalinga.

The road accidents resulted in the death of one passenger and injured 17 others, including two children.

PROCOR Regional Director Police Chief Superintendent Eduard Carranza, identified the lone fatality as Eddie Sawil , 60, married, of Ganattil, Balatoc, Pasil, Kalinga.

Initial police investigation showed that Sawil was in the mini dump truck loaded with aggregates. He was the lone passenger in the truck driven by Eric Wanawan. The truck reportedly experienced mechanical problem that resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle, making it fall off a 50-meter ravine.

Carranza said the accident happened in Sitio Cadamayan, Pasil, Kalinga.

Meanwhile in Benguet, Tuba, town chief of police PC Insp. James Acod reported that there were already 48 recorded vehicular accidents in the three main roads leading to Baguio City–Marcos Highway, Kennon Road, and Naguilian Road-for the month of January.

Acod said in 2017, a total of 247 vehicular accidents were recorded in the said main roads, resulting in the death of eight persons. PNA-northboundasia.com







