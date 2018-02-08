MIAA addresses air condition woes at Terminal 3

PASAY CITY – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is keeping true to its promise of addressing the air-conditioning problem that has been a source of inconvenience to NAIA Terminal 3 passengers over the past months.

MIAA has started installing 12-tonner 15HP stand alone air-condition units at the pre-departure gates of the domestic wing of the terminal.

A total of 16 units are expected to significantly improve the warm temperature presently being felt by passengers waiting for their flight at gates 116 to 120 of the domestic wing.

Each of this pre-departure gates will have 4 units strategically positioned to cool the open waiting areas at a calculated 19-20 degree Celsius.

Similarly, temperature at pre-departure gates 107 to 115 of the International wing will likewise improve once the 36 units earmarked to be equally distributed at said gates have been awarded to a winning supplier by Feb.13.

Installation of all units are expected to be completed in March this year.

“With this development, passengers can be assured of a convenient and relaxing atmosphere while waiting for boarding especially this coming summer season,” MIAA manager Ed Monreal said.

Monreal said in earlier news reports that MIAA is also in the process of rehabilitating the central air-condition system of Terminal 3. Replacement of air handling units and cooling coils is in progress.

A total of 30 units of cooling coils and 6 units of primary air handling units are now being replaced. (MIAA PR)







