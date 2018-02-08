Filipina missing in Taiwan earthquake: DFA

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday confirmed that a Filipina is missing after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Hualien County in Taiwan.

A team from Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan, led by Labor Attache Cesar Chavez, is now deployed to personally check on the condition of Filipinos in the area, the DFA said.

In a television interview, MECO chair Lito Banayo said the initial onsite report of Chavez was that authorities were still searching the area where the Filipina caretaker was working.

At least four establishments were reported to have caved in and tilted dangerously.

“They’re also checking the hospital right now if there are any Filipinos injured but so far wala namang namatay (no one died),” Banayo said.

According to Raul Dado, executive director for the DFA-Office of Migrant Workers Affairs, there are a total of 133,577 overseas Filipinos in Taiwan as of latest data submitted to Congress.

According to reports, 145 people were missing, 225 were injured and four were confirmed dead following the deadly quake which struck the popular Taiwanese city. Joyce Ann Rocamora/PNA-northboundasia.com







