Duterte thanks PLDT for giving back frequency

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte thanked PLDT Inc. for giving its unused frequency back at no cost to the government.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte expressed his appreciation to the PLDT Tuesday night upon learning that PLDT Inc. agreed to surrender the frequency it acquired from Connectivity Unlimited Resource Enterprises (CURE) in 2011.

“The President said he is thankful for PLDT’s cooperation,” Roque said in an interview with Palace reporters over the phone.

PLDT, one of the country’s two giant telecom carriers, made the decision to surrender CURE frequency after Duterte threatened to send tax auditors to the telecommunication companies.

It can be recalled that Duterte expressed displeasure over reports that PLDT had asked PHP3 billion for the return of its unused 3G frequencies to the government.

“In our meeting, I quoted the President as having said, ‘don’t f_ _k with the government.’ This declaration of PLDT irked the President. Why do we have to pay when it was given by the government? But now that they will give it back, all is well,” Roque said

“It is clear to the President that in this third telecom carrier, the whole nation will benefit,” he added.

The CURE frequency will be provided to the third telecom player which the government is expected to announce by March.

PLDT and Globe Telecom are two giant telecom firms in the country. PNA-northboundasia.com







