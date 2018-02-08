Drug surrenderer, murder suspect killed in La Union

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union – A drug surrenderer and a murder suspect was killed separately by riding-in-tandem suspects in Tubao and Agoo, La Union yesterday morning.

Reports reaching this Camp showed that Rocky Palaganas, a drug surrenderer, was shot dead by suspects riding a motorcycle at around 7:40 a.m. in Barangay Lloren, Tubao, La Union while the other victim, identified as Archie Ventura, was killed by riding-in-tandem suspects in Barangay San Julian East, Agoo, La Union at around 8:00 a.m.

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds on the different parts of their heads and bodies that caused their immediate death.

Witnesses said the suspects, who allegedly used caliber 45 pistols in the killing, immediately fled oboard their motorcycles.

Police are looking into illegal drugs as possible motive in the shooting of Palaganas who surrendered to authorities during the implementation of Oplan Tokhang last year.

Ventura, meanwhile, was out on bail after he was involved in the murder of a barangay official in Agoo recently. Jun Elias/Northbound Philippines News







