Comelec 85% ready for barangay, SK elections

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is 85 percent ready for the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections on May 14, exactly 96 days to go.

This was how the electoral body described it, as it highlights its countdown to Election Day.

Comelec Director and Spokesperson James Arthur Jimenez admitted to reporters on Tuesday that Comelec still had concerns in Mindanao, where preparations could not be at full speed ahead.

It could be recalled that Mindanao was placed under Martial Law on May 23 last year as the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group took siege of Marawi City for several months.

In the joint media conference with the Comelec, Martin Diño, Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), said continuous preparations for the May elections were underway. So are related activities, such as the DILG’s nationwide campaign for the so-called “Matino, Mahusay, at Maaasahan (Upright, Efficient, and Reliable)” Barangay and SK Officials to encourage the public to vote for good leaders.

Diño said the DILG had so far not received any word from either Malacañang or the Congress for the possible postponement of the forthcoming elections.

DILG Assistant Secretary for Communication and Public Affairs Jonathan E. Malaya urged the media to be a partner in moving the Filipino voting public to go to the polling precincts and exercise their right to vote.

“We call on you, our friends in the media, to help us in rallying for reform bottom-up, from barangay and SK officials. Together let us move the Filipino people to exercise their right to vote this coming May 14,” Malaya said.

Malaya said that the “Matino, Mahusay, at Maaasahan” campaign would be brought to the DILG’s regional and field offices to conduct similar activities to urge the public to vote wisely. PNA-northboundasia.com







