Baguio maintains lead in 2018 CARAA

BAGUIO CITY — Athletes from the country’s summer capital continue to pile medals, dominating the ongoing Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) meet in the province of Abra.

Based on Wednesday evening’s count of the CARAA Official Results website established by the Department of Education’s office in the Cordillera region, Baguio’s medal tally stood at 85-49-26 (gold-silver-bronze) to lead in the overall medal standings after the third day of the five-day competition.

Benguet is on the second spot with 10-21-32, and host Abra on the third with 10-19-33.

Ifugao garnered 10-14-22; Apayao, 7-11-16; Kalinga-Tabuk City, 6-8-10; and Mt. Province, 4-8-8.

Baguio’s onslaught came from the secondary level’s performance, after players stamped their class in various events, harvesting 54-31-17.

High school participants of host Abra came in second with 7-9-18; Benguet, 5-9-20; Ifugao, 3-11-14; Apayao, 3-7-9; Kalinga-Tabuk City, 3-5-3; and Mt. Province, 2-5-7.

Baguio’s elementary players also showed top form en route to a 31-18-9 medal haul.

Ifugao was second with 7-3-8, and Benguet, third with 5-12-12; followed by Apayao, 4-4-7; Abra, 3-10-15; Kalinga-Tabuk City, 3-3-7; and Mt Province at the cellar with 2-3-1. PNA-northboundasia.com







