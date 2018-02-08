Autopsy conducted on suspected Dengvaxia victim in Nueva Ecija

PALAYAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) on Wednesday conducted autopsy on the body of a 10-year-old boy who died in August 2016 allegedly due to Dengvaxia vaccine.

PAO chief, lawyer Persida Acosta was with the forensic team led by Dr. Erwin Erfe, which conducted the autopsy on the body of Erico Leabres of Sapang Buho, this city.

Couple Philip Leabres, 40, and Leny, 36, said Erico, the youngest of their three children, was completely healthy before receiving a dose of the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia in May 2016.

“He always played basketball, rode bike and joined in planting onions,” said Leny of her son who died on Aug. 17, 2016 due to “urinary tract infection.”

“It was vacation time then when he was picked up at home and vaccinated in the school,” said Philip.

Erico’s older sibling was also vaccinated with Dengvaxia.

“They both had fever but his elder brother was able to recover and did not get sick again,” Leny said.

Erico, on the other hand, was hospitalized in June 2016 for high fever and nose bleeding.

From July until the time of his death, Erico was admitted from one hospital to another, Leny said.

Acosta did not make any statement and rather talked to the parents of Erico, who sought the help of PAO after hearing news on Dengvaxia.

Dr. Erfe, meanwhile, said it would take time before they could come up with conclusive findings since the vital parts of the boy’s exhumed body were already dry.

He, however, said, they found heart enlargement and some signs similar to cases they previously examined.

