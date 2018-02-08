4 South Koreans nabbed for carnapping

MANILA — Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) arrested four South Korean nationals for alleged carnapping.

NBI Director Dante A. Gierran identified the suspects as Young Tae Youn, Byung Wook Han, Kim Min Dung and Park Hyun.

Gierran said the suspects were arrested when the complainant, who refused to be identified, sought assistance from the NBI to recover her vehicle.

The complainant said she normally allows Park, a tour guide, to use her Ford EcoSport whenever they have South Korean guests.

Last week, the complainant asked Park to get her other car, a Kia Picanto, and bring it to her place in Makati. Park, however, failed to do so and said that he will borrow the car until February 5 since he will use it in transferring to another condo unit.









The complainant’s partner received a call from Park asking for help as he was caught by persons whom he owed money and that her cars were taken.

The suspects demanded PHP1 million and PHP360,000 interest from the complainant before she could get her cars back.

Complainant was then instructed to bring the money at Casino Filipino – Manila Bay.

This prompted her to seek help of the NBI. Operatives of NBI-AOTCD then planned and conducted an entrapment operation at the place where the complainant was instructed to deliver the money.

On Sunday evening, Park arrived first and talked to the complainant. A few minutes later, Young and Byung came.

After an hour, the complainant’s Ford EcoSport driven by Kim, arrived followed by the Kia Picanto.

The NBI operatives arrested Young after he took the marked money.

The suspects were then brought to the NBI for the proper booking procedures and underwent inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor, Manila for violation of Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. PNA-northboundasia.com