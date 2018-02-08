4 killed in Taiwan quake

TAIPEI — Four people were killed and 225 were injured as of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan.

A total of 236 people have been rescued but there are still 148 people missing with 143 trapped in Yun Men Tusi Ti building, according to the local disaster relief administration.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the earthquake jolted waters near Hualien at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The epicenter was monitored at 24.13 degrees north latitude and 121.71 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 11 kilometers, said CENC.

The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks including several measuring over 5.0 magnitude.

Since Feb. 4, more than 100 earthquakes have jolted the area. Taiwan’s earthquake experts said more quakes might happen in the coming weeks. Xinhua-northboundasia.com







