14 cops relieved for sleeping, drinking while on duty

MANILA — Some 14 police officers were relieved from their posts after being caught sleeping and drinking during a surprise inspection in community precincts in Pasay and Muntinlupa on Tuesday night.

In the said inspection, police officers assigned to the Maricaban Police Community Precinct (PCP) in Pasay were caught sleeping while, personnel of Sucat PCP in Muntinlupa drinking liquor while on duty.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Director Oscar Albayalde, immediately ordered the relief from post, stripping them off of badges and disarming of the 14 police officers including their station commanders.

They were reassigned them to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City for further investigation and disciplinary sanctions.

“This would serve as stern warning to all Station Commanders and Chiefs of Police. Anyone of their men caught or observed sleeping or doing other things while on duty, everybody will suffer the consequences. I will not hesitate to impose the rules. It’s how discipline is implemented,” the NCRPO chief added. With reports from Raymart Lolo, OJT/PNA-northboundasia.com







