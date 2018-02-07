NGCP slates power disruption in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY–The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has announced a 10–hour electric interruption in Pangasinan affecting the service areas covered by the distribution utility Central Pangasinan Electric Corporation (Cenpelco) on February 9.

Melma Batario, NGCP corporate communications officer, said the power outage was set from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and would affect electric consumers in San Carlos City, Binmaley, Lingayen, Malasiqui, Aguilar, Urbiztondo and Mangatarem.

The electric interruption, according to Batario, is caused by the Annual Preventive Maintenance and Testing (APMT) of the Labrador Substation, simultaneous with transmission line maintenance along the Labrador-Malasiqui 69kV line

NGCP customers and the general public are advised to take necessary preparations and precautions for the scheduled interruption.

NGCP warned that power may be restored earlier than scheduled and thus advised the public to consider all lines energized. PNA-northboundasia.com







