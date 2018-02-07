Magnitude 4.7 quake jolts Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled Ilocos Norte residents 12:59 p.m. Tuesday, state seismologists said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor — with epicenter located at Kilometer 1 southeast of Bacarra, Ilocos Norte — was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 46 kilometers.

Intensity 3 was felt in Laoag and nearby towns of Pasuquin and Paoay, including Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Phivolcs said there was no expected damage to properties caused by the earthquake or aftershocks. PNA-northboundasia.com