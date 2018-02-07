2 pushers fall in Pangasinan drug ops

DAGUPAN CITY — Two drug pushers were arrested by a joint team of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the police in simultaneous drug buy-bust operations in Binmaley and Malasiqui towns in Pangasinan on Monday.

Arrested in Barangay Basing, Binmaley was Eduardo Cerezo, 34, from whom lawmen seized one sachet of suspected shabu and the PHP500 buy-bust money.

The buy-bust operation was conducted by PDEA and the Binmaley Police at 3:20 p.m. when Cerezo agreed to sell “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride to a police agent disguised as a buyer.

Meanwhile, arrested by joint elements of PDEA’s office in the Ilocos region and Dagupan and Malasiqui Police in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Taloy, Malasiqui at 6:45 p.m. Monday was Reynaldo Caguioa, alias Reagan, 36, of Sitio Boquig, Paitan, San Carlos City.

This was a follow-up to the operations of the police at the Malta Subdivision in Dagupan City last week when they arrested Wilberto Castro, a drug pusher from Paitan, San Carlos City, also tagged as one of the suspects in the slaying of PO2 Jimbo Agtarap of San Carlos City early last year.

Confiscated from Caguioa were one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, PHP500 in marked money, five pieces of boodle money made to appear as PHP500, and one black cellular phone.

Both suspects are now detained and facing charges of violating Republic Act No. 9165 or the anti-illegal drugs law as amended. PNA-northboundasia.com







