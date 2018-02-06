Sara Duterte to appear before Senate inquiry over hidden wealth if…

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will appear before a Senate investigation into the alleged violation of Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) only when there is a subpoena with contempt.

“I respect the authority of the Senate as part of a legislative branch, so if there is subpoena I will go and attend. But if it is an invitation I will not attend,” the city mayor told reporters in a press interview Monday at the sidelines of the Davao City-Kaui’I, Hawaii Sister City Agreement signing at the Marco Polo Hotel here.

The mayor, however, chided Trillanes as confused. “I think he’s going crazy and I’m starting to believe the rumors about his getting hooked on something because there is no other explanation for his obsession with President Duterte. He is lying,” Duterte-Carpio said.

Showing how confused Trillanes is, she cited two instances when the senator could not pinpoint the real sources of his alleged documents about their hidden wealth.

First, the mayor said Trillanes pointed to a certain Joseph de Mesa as the source of his documents. As he could not produce De Mesa, Trillanes then pointed to the Anti-Money laundering Council (AMLC).

“But then he was tweeting saying the President refuses to issue a waiver so that AMLC (documents) will be issued. So how come he has in his possession the purported AMLC documents? It only shows he is not making sense,” Duterte-Carpio said.

The mayor was concerned that Trillanes is not helping the country, and taking down the President will not help the country.

Despite this, Duterte-Carpio said she is not about to file a case against the senator. “I respect his opinion no matter how crazy it is,” she said.

Duterte-Carpio, however, added: “I already have a lawyer since the election campaign who is working on this issue. We just need a collaborating counsel just in case this develops into a legal case.”

During Monday’s session, Trillanes sought a Senate investigation into the possible violation of the AMLA by President Duterte and Mayor Duterte-Carpio through the filing of Senate Resolution No. 602.

Trillanes claimed the investigation is aimed to “promote efficient compliance with the AMLA” and “further improve the said the law.”

The senator cited the Vera Files report stating that the two Dutertes had at least P100 million in joint deposits and investments that were not disclosed in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

Vera Files had said the report was based on documents previously released by Trillanes. The senator had claimed that the documents came from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC). Lilian C. Mellejor/PNA-northboundasia.com







