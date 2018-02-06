Q1 quake drill set on Feb. 15: NDRRMC

MANILA — In line with government efforts to create more disaster resilient communities, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced that it would be conducting its 1st Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED 2018) on February 15.

Ricardo Jalad, NDRRMC executive director, said the ceremonial venue would be at the Quezon City Memorial Circle, Quezon City at 2 p.m. He added that the Regional DRRM Councils would be helping them in this initiative while the Office of Civil Defense was rolling out the “Bida ang Handa Campaign” for NSED 2018.

“We encourage everyone to join the #BidaAngHanda campaign in support of the 1st Quarter NSED. The NDRRMC conducts this nationwide earthquake drill quarterly, as one of its initiatives to promote disaster preparedness and community resilience among Filipinos,” Jalad pointed out.

The NDRRMC chief also said the campaign aimed to promote disaster preparedness through public participation to the NSED aside from gathering the maximum number of commitments via social media.

The “Bida Ang Handa” campaign involves government, non-government, private and academic institutions as well as other stakeholders.

The public is invited to post photos or videos in their respective social media accounts that show their preparations for earthquakes and other hazards.

#BidaAngHanda is the official hashtag for this year's NSED.








